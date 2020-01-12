Adelaide Strikers defeat Melbourne Renegades by 63 runs in BBL

Adelaide have snapped a three-game losing streak after walloping hapless defending Big Bash champions the Melbourne Renegades by 63 runs.

Sydney Sixers defeat Adelaide Strikers by two wickets in BBL Adelaide [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by two wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

