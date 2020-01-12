Global  

Adelaide Strikers defeat Melbourne Renegades by 63 runs in BBL

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Adelaide [Australia], Jan 12 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 63 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.
