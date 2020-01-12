Global  

Spurs win Gedson Fernandes race

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
As claimed by both Sky Sports and The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have won the race to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica. The Portuguese club had accepted bids from both Spurs and West Ham, and even though the Hammers appeared to have landed the midfielder, a late bid from Spurs saw theirs off as the player […]

