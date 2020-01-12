Global  

Sport24.co.za | Portugal's Paulo Goncalves dies during Dakar 7th stage - organisers

News24 Sunday, 12 January 2020
Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday's Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers have announced.
News video: Portuguese Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally

Portuguese Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally 00:43

 Portuguese motorcycle rider Paulo Goncalves died after a fall in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, organizers said. David Doyle reports.

