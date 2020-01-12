Global  

Jurgen Klopp aims criticism at Andy Robertson after Liverpool beat Tottenham

Daily Star Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp aims criticism at Andy Robertson after Liverpool beat TottenhamAndy Robertson was criticised by manager Jurgen Klopp as an example of Liverpool's wastefulness despite a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League
News video: Robertson: Massive win for Liverpool

Robertson: Massive win for Liverpool 00:54

 Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson says the 1-0 victory at Tottenham was 'massive' for the club.

Klopp says record setting start is 'really cool' but no time to celebrate [Video]Klopp says record setting start is "really cool" but no time to celebrate

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says record setting start is "really cool and exceptional" after 1-0 win over Tottenham but he has already moved on to next match

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:12Published

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game [Video]Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Jurgen Klopp reacts after being informed of stunning new Liverpool record set by win at Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp has told talkSPORT he’s ‘not interested’ in the latest spectacular record his Liverpool side have set with their performances this season....
talkSPORT

Phil Thompson makes astonishing claim about Jose Mourinho wanting Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool job

Phil Thompson makes astonishing claim about Jose Mourinho wanting Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool jobLiverpool take on Tottenham on Saturday evening with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to continue their winning run and take another giant step towards the Premier...
Football.london Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

