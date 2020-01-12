Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tottenham starlet Japhet Tanganga compared to former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath after impressive debut against Liverpool

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
After a fine Premier League debut against Liverpool, Tottenham youngster Japhet Tanganga has been compared to a British football legend. The 20-year-old made his first top-flight start against the Reds and put in a superbly display despite Spurs losing 1-0. Tanganga was excellent in the air, while making two interceptions, two tackles, and eight clearances. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho accepts former side deserved to win [Video]Jose Mourinho accepts former side deserved to win

Marcus Rashford’s brace ruined Jose Mourinho’s Old Trafford return as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United ran out deserved victors against Tottenham. Less than a year after being sacked as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Emery 'surprised' by Tottenham's sacking of Pochettino [Video]Emery 'surprised' by Tottenham's sacking of Pochettino

Unai Emery was surprised at Tottenham’s decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino just a week after the Arsenal hierarchy offered a public show of support to their own under-fire boss. Former Chelsea and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United made a mistake spending £80m on Harry Maguire who is not value for money like Van Dijk – Paul Parker

Harry Maguire has not lived up to his hefty price tag, according to former Manchester United player Paul Parker. Man United had been chasing the England...
talkSPORT

Liverpool needs to win back-to-back titles to be a great team: Rio Ferdinand

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand believes that the current Liverpool side needs to win back-to-back league titles...
Sify Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1news_me

1News #Tottenham starlet Japhet Tanganga compared to former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath after impressive debu… https://t.co/PWcDiCP8XE 36 seconds ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT The Spurs starlet looked a fine prospect https://t.co/yGV7I4pVBU 7 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Tottenham starlet Japhet Tanganga compared to former Manchester United defender Paul McGra… https://t.co/BVv7OGuCHR 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.