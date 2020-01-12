Global  

Bournemouth vs Watford, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
BOU vs WAT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bournemouth vs Watford Dream11 Team Player List, BOU Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Bournemouth vs Watford Head to Head
News video: Howe: First goal changed the game

Howe: First goal changed the game 03:01

 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that psychology Watford's first goal caused a 'big shift' in the game and his team dipped in confidence after their 3-0 home defeat to Watford in the Premier League.

Pearson: We must maintain these standards [Video]Pearson: We must maintain these standards

Watford manager Nigel Pearson says that his side must keep up their good form and not drop off after moving out of the relegation zone after beating Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League.

Deeney, Doucoure: We've went back to basics [Video]Deeney, Doucoure: We've went back to basics

Watford goalscorers Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney say that their side must not be complacent after climbing out of the relegation zone after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Sport24.co.za | Watford revival continues with win at Bournemouth

Watford climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season as their remarkable revival under Nigel Pearson continued with a win at...
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Super Cup Final: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

RM vs ATM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team...
