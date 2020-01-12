Global  

Women's Super League: Liverpool v Manchester United postponed over waterlogged pitch

BBC Sport Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Sunday's Women's Super League game between Liverpool and Manchester United at Prenton Park is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City 01:21

 Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

