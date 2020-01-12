Central Coast Mariners 3-2 Melbourne Victory: Simon hits 100th-minute winner after double spot-kick

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Substitute Matt Simon scored two injury-time penalties as Central Coast Mariners ended a long wait for a win over Melbourne Victory with a dramatic VAR-dominated 3-2 triumph in Sunday’s A-League clash. Victory, who were unbeaten in their previous 18 contests against the Mariners, appeared set for three points after taking the lead with 12 minutes […]



