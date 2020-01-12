Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Central Coast Mariners 3-2 Melbourne Victory: Simon hits 100th-minute winner after double spot-kick

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Substitute Matt Simon scored two injury-time penalties as Central Coast Mariners ended a long wait for a win over Melbourne Victory with a dramatic VAR-dominated 3-2 triumph in Sunday’s A-League clash. Victory, who were unbeaten in their previous 18 contests against the Mariners, appeared set for three points after taking the lead with 12 minutes […]

The post Central Coast Mariners 3-2 Melbourne Victory: Simon hits 100th-minute winner after double spot-kick appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady spend short trip on Central Coast [Video]Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady spend short trip on Central Coast

The second couple spent about 3 hours on the Central Coast. The Vice President was fundraising for the “Trump Victory” committee while Karen Pence spent time at local companies.

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mariners sink Victory in drama-filled comeback win

Two injury-time penalties helped Central Coast secure a thrilling 3-2 victory in Gosford after late defensive errors by Melbourne Victory spoiled their 2-1 lead.
The Age

Melbourne Victory 21/20 to beat Central Coast Mariners in Sunday’s A-League matchup

Competition: A-League Market: Melbourne Victory win Odds: 21/20 @ Bet 365 With the mood in their camp the highest it has been since opening the new campaign,...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

TiernanWalker

Tiernan Walker RT @TheWorldGame: Central Coast Mariners have beaten Melbourne Victory for the first time since 2013! Stoppage time saw: - Matt Simon sc… 5 minutes ago

ALeagueFR

A-League France RÉSULTATS | Journée 14 - #ALeague  Newcastle Jets 1-2 Sydney FC Wellington Phoenix 3-0 WS Wanderers Brisbane Roar… https://t.co/jFkB0prUfn 12 minutes ago

PissantPower

Pissant Power 0’ | Simon Hill: Leigh Broxham is the only current Melbourne Victory player who knows what it’s like to actually lo… https://t.co/ICnrnXHqnj 19 minutes ago

lellso

Matthew Lelliott RT @FOXFOOTBALL: Should this have been a penalty or was the VAR right? 📺 Watch the #ALeague live on Fox Sports 505 NOW! 📝 and join the bl… 20 minutes ago

BiffyA

Biffon RT @ALeague: It all came down to the last 1️⃣0️⃣ minutes 🤯, Central Coast Mariners beats Victory for the first time in 7 years. #ALeague… 45 minutes ago

missie_88

Missie RT @FTBLcomau: Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory: Player Ratings https://t.co/O0x7gWVKnL #football #FTBL #ALeague https://t.co/IU… 47 minutes ago

jaygleeson

James Gleeson @MaccasAcca @MarkHol33968716 Upon review we can confirm that there were 5 cards in the 2nd Half. This has been conf… https://t.co/ve8qZjOHHJ 1 hour ago

sportingnewsau

Sporting News Australia 90+4' - Losing 1-2 90+5' - 2-2 90+10' - 3-2 😲😲😲 A Matt Simon-inspired and VAR-assisted Central Coast Mariners pro… https://t.co/9IAqtA2vcp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.