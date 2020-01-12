Rookie Richa in Harmanpreet-led T20 WC squad

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member squad at the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup with Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh being the only new face in the team. Batting sensation Shafali Verma will also be a part of the squad which will also mark her first appearance in an ICC event. The team will kick-off their campaign against hosts Australia in Sydney on February 21.


