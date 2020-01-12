Global  

Rookie Richa in Harmanpreet-led T20 WC squad

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member squad at the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup with Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh being the only new face in the team. Batting sensation Shafali Verma will also be a part of the squad which will also mark her first appearance in an ICC event. The team will kick-off their campaign against hosts Australia in Sydney on February 21.
INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD

INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News 02:33

 The selectors have announced Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21. Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in the 15-member squad for the binneal event.

