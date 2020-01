Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Melbourne, Jan 12 (IANS) Melbourne Stars' opener Marcus Stoinis rewrote history books on Sunday as he slammed his maiden century during his team's Big Bash League (BBL) encounter against Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Stoinis played an unbeaten cameo of 79-ball 147, which is now the highest individual score in BBL history. 👓 View full article