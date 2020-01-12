AC Milan issue transfer demands to Tottenham and Aston Villa target Krzysztof Piatek

Aston Villa are understood to have put an offer of £25m on the table for AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek, but Tottenham are also keen on the Polish striker

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'I would compare to Lewandowski' - The AC Milan verdict on Aston Villa target Krzysztof Piatek Aston Villa transfer news | AVFC, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have been linked to AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek

Tamworth Herald 2 days ago



"This would be huge", "Come on Suso" - Many Villa fans elated with links to £25.4m-rated ace Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Krzysztof Piatek and many of their fans are thrilled about it.

Football FanCast 4 days ago





Tweets about this