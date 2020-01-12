'J&K cop being treated on par with terrorists'

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said it was a "heinous crime" and Davinder Singh was being treated on par with the terrorists and jointly interrogated by all security agencies. 👓 View full article

