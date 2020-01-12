Global  

Sport24.co.za | Nadal renews call for ATP Cup and Davis Cup to merge

News24 Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
World number one Rafael Nadal renewed his call for the new ATP Cup to merge with the Davis Cup, urging tennis chiefs to fix it "for the health of our sport".
