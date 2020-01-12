'No cut money': PM Modi takes dig at Mamata govt

Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Taking a swipe at the Mamata Banerjee government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged it was not implementing central schemes as they do not help "syndicates" or involve "cut money". Addressing the 150th anniversary programme of Kolkata Port Trust, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped, PM Modi said people in West Bengal would not have to miss out on the benefits for long, an apparent reference to the Assembly polls next year.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi today while he was visiting Kolkata. At the meeting, Mamata said she requested PM Modi to withdraw NRC, CAA and NPR. Watch to know how the Prime Minister responded.