Hobart International: Sania Mirza to make tennis comeback after two-years

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Nearly after taking two years break, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is making her comeback at the Hobart International.
Sania Mirza enters women’s doubles quarterfinals of Hobart International

Returning to the court after two years, Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok prevailed 2-6 7-6 (3) 10-3 over Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato lasting one hour and 41...
Hindu

Sania Mirza wins in WTA Tour return after more than 2 years

Sania Mirza wins in WTA Tour return after more than 2 years
FOX Sports


