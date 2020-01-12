Global  

Aston Villa vs Man City live - build-up, team news and updates from Premier League clash

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa vs Man City live - build-up, team news and updates from Premier League clashAston Villa vs Manchester City LIVE | BirminghamLive brings you updates from Villa's clash with the champions at Villa Park, as Dean Smtih's men look to pull clear of relegation trouble.
News video: 'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich

'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich 00:51

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Harry Maguire a "warrior" as he revealed the England man could make a return for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday. The defender suffered a hip injury in last weekend's FA Cup draw with Wolves and there had been reports he could be...

Aguero: I want to keep scoring [Video]Aguero: I want to keep scoring

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero broke two long standing Premier League goal-scoring records after his hat-trick against Aston Villa and said he has to thank his teammates for their help.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:27Published

Guardiola: Aguero is incredible [Video]Guardiola: Aguero is incredible

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola singled out record-breaking striker Sergio Aguero out for praise after his side thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United vs Man City LIVE: Team news, line-ups, more ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

Follow latest updates as the Manchester rivals clash in the Carabao Cup
Independent Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser

Aston Villa sent Jack Grealish transfer advice as striker makes Premier League demand

Dean Smith's side continue to look at strengthening their side following injuries to first-team pair Tom Heaton and Wesley as the January window kicks into gear
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Nottingham PostWalsall Advertiser

Tweets about this

CashmanJess

Jessica Cashman RT @BBCSport: GOAL! What a beauty! Sergio Aguero rockets one into the top bins. Aston Villa 0-3 Man City LIVE: https://t.co/9uBLqodeHp… 39 seconds ago

robertplant2011

robert RT @Osmanakbal8: 🔴🔴 M A T C H D A Y 🔴🔴 Big One At Villa Park Stadium Tonight ✨ In 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 ⚔ Aston Villa vs Manchester City ⚽️⚔ 👍 ✖️ ⚡… 1 minute ago

sd25457

josef RT @sonza_guilherme: 🔴🔴 M A T C H D A Y 🔴🔴 Big One At Villa Park Stadium Tonight ✨ In 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 ⚔ Aston Villa vs Manchester City ⚽️⚔ 👍… 1 minute ago

ologbe_kenni

Ologbenla kehinde Joseph RT @BBCSport: HT: Aston Villa 0-4 Man City Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and a brace from Riyad Mahrez have Pep Guardiola's side comfortabl… 2 minutes ago

crispy_lumpia_

Crispy Lumpia RT @NBCSportsSoccer: 🦈 Aston Villa v. Manchester City is back underway! 🦁 📺: LIVE ON NBCSN 💻: https://t.co/8AlbhGD1Pg https://t.co/f3qsBE2… 2 minutes ago

Osmanakbal8

Osman akbal 🔴🔴 M A T C H D A Y 🔴🔴 Big One At Villa Park Stadium Tonight ✨ In 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 ⚔ Aston Villa vs Manchester City ⚽️⚔… https://t.co/xorCf6e1yt 2 minutes ago

sonza_guilherme

Guilherme Sonza 🔴🔴 M A T C H D A Y 🔴🔴 Big One At Villa Park Stadium Tonight ✨ In 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 ⚔ Aston Villa vs Manchester City ⚽️⚔… https://t.co/SpbZoBWS7C 2 minutes ago

NazNazmiah1980

yasmin naz Come Aston Villa vs Manchester City ⚔ ⚔⚔⚔⚔ Live Stream available here 👇 High Quilty here Live >>>… https://t.co/yJu5z9k8lU 3 minutes ago

