Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ready to give my best in T20 WC: Richa Ghosh

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Kolkata, Jan 12 (IANS) Uncapped Bengal batter Richa Ghosh, who has been surprisingly named in the 15-member India squad for the women's T20 World Cup, was never expecting a call-up despite her good shows lately.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Women’s World T20: Bengal’s rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh in India squad

The selectors also announced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia prior to the T20 World Cup, with Nuzhat Parveen being added as the 16th member.
Hindu


Tweets about this

ifrasham14

Ifra sham RT @SabirAbbasiAJK: Well, whatever may happen, wherever I may go, I just want to say that “I am proud to be a Pakistani!” I will try my bes… 4 minutes ago

mevena373

Raditshelete Poro @NathiMthethwaSA Nyambose Ethiopian Airlines is the best airline in Africa and the world. Please give SAA to Ethiop… https://t.co/MFcXO4bPcO 7 minutes ago

monxmbbs

𝓂𝒾𝓈𝓈𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓌❀𝓃𝒽❀ ⁴ ⁴ ⁵ RT @nunusbff: Stay positive monbebes. I know things right now are not the best. But Jooheon is strong and he will recover and Wonho will re… 12 minutes ago

syahzananiwajd

chemellll "Elakkan kahwin awal. Enjoy your youth life first. Hustle, make money, get yourself assets and go travel. Give back… https://t.co/1Nwhn2egIJ 12 minutes ago

miggysalmon

★Guel RT @PSHSWVC_SDC: 3 MORE DAYS ❗❗ Grades 7-10, please be reminded of the following things to prepare. Final schedule for INTRAMS 2020 will… 16 minutes ago

SabirAbbasiAJK

Sabir Abbasi 🇵🇰 Well, whatever may happen, wherever I may go, I just want to say that “I am proud to be a Pakistani!” I will try my… https://t.co/SgsPpqESp7 50 minutes ago

Babatweeter

Śtäñ Łêé 👉ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ👈 RT @TigerRajini: Best bankable star, box office Basha is Vijay. But producers ready to give double the salary what Vijay have now to Rajini… 58 minutes ago

mafroza1

mafroza Hello, Dear sir, I am a professional graphic designer.I see your all description and conditions. I am ready to do y… https://t.co/sVTE9c0O7H 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.