'Australia coach 'camped out' at Wankhede to understand dew'

Sutathu - World News Australia head coach camped out at Wankhede last night to observe dew https://t.co/dTnuYxvXnF 2 days ago

LatestLY India vs Australia 2020 Series: Coach Andrew McDonald ‘Camped Out’ at Wankhede to Understand Dew, Says Kane Richard… https://t.co/WcPaAKYxCw 2 days ago

DT Next Australia pacer Kane Richardson said on Sunday that coach Andrew McDonald camped out at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium o… https://t.co/mzUskSD4TD 2 days ago

Cricket Fanatic RT @ians_india: #Australia pacer #KaneRichardson said on Sunday that coach #AndrewMcDonald "camped out" at #Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sa… 2 days ago

IANS Tweets #Australia pacer #KaneRichardson said on Sunday that coach #AndrewMcDonald "camped out" at #Mumbai's Wankhede Stadi… https://t.co/fdjeUghfGF 2 days ago

Romu Don RT @SamLandsberger: Australia is training with wet cricket***in Mumbai after coach Andrew McDonald “camped out overnight” at Wankhede S… 2 days ago