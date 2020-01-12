Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Happy Lohri: Wishes, quotes, images and more

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Lohri is a traditional welcome of longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere by Sikhs and Hindus in the Punjab region.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Happy Lohri 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos


Indian Express


Tweets about this

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN Happy Lohri 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp status https://t.co/Tr5SquW9A5 Download th… https://t.co/SN7Z06KWKT 8 hours ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Happy Lohri 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos https://t.co/oiiWwlgFKq 9 hours ago

atin_b02

Atin Banerjee, Business Coach Happy Lohri 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings Card, Photos https://t.co/2UcazyDJLr 9 hours ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images HD, Status, Quotes, GIF Pics, Wallpapers, Messages, SMS, Greetings Card, Photos, Sha… https://t.co/X3WBxIo3n0 10 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images HD, Status, Quotes, GIF Pics, Wallpapers, Messages, SMS, Greetings Card, Photos, Sha… https://t.co/44HIm4ai68 10 hours ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, GIF Pics, Wallpapers, Messages, SMS, Greetings Card, Photos in Hind… https://t.co/8HYhBQwhJR 14 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, GIF Pics, Wallpapers, Messages, SMS, Greetings Card, Photos in Hind… https://t.co/mUlu2PAZG1 14 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Happy Lohri 2020: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images for Facebook and Whatsapp status - more lifestyl… https://t.co/zzpkAxuYM0 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.