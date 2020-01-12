Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Real Madrid take on Atletico in Spanish Super Cup final

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
*Jeddah (Saudi Arabia):* Lionel Messi has predictably been the star attraction but there will be no Clasico in Saudi Arabia this weekend, as Atletico Madrid's defeat of Barcelona set up a clash with rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Messi was cheered by fans at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach 00:34

 Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final [Video]Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to take on rival Atletico in final

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:41Published

Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller [Video]Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

Atletico Madrid claim thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Super Cup Final: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

RM vs ATM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team...
DNA

Real Madrid vs Atletico prediction: How will Spanish Super Cup fixture play out?

Here's what to expect in tonight's Spanish Super Cup final
Independent


Tweets about this

Football_sins

Football Sins New post (Real and Atletico take Madrid derby road show to Saudi Arabia for Spanish Supercopa showdown) has been pu… https://t.co/Vay2CVt8Qn 9 minutes ago

PokerArticles

Poker Articles Real and Atletico take Madrid derby road show to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/WY9umdgGVZ 12 minutes ago

CalienteGrillMD

Caliente Grill Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸🔥⚽️🔥 The grand final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atlético d… https://t.co/Id7Hgy4Ufj 19 minutes ago

ShannonMarino

Shannon (Marino) Friedman Real and Atletico take Madrid derby road show to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/znaxvN1fBW 28 minutes ago

B_ELRUFAI

Bello El-Rufai RT @veegsports: Real and Atletico take Madrid derby road show to Saudi Arabia for Spanish Supercopa showdown https://t.co/jzA7le7K28 44 minutes ago

dickiesray

KUMASI Real and Atletico take Madrid derby road show to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/rX8usAK29Z https://t.co/o0ZqAVVRmc 1 hour ago

Leandro00580355

Leandro Real and Atletico take Madrid derby road show to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/YCIhSmf3dV https://t.co/jnwHP28ciJ 1 hour ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Real and Atletico take Madrid derby road show to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/cyGab7R9DS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.