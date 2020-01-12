Global  

Zlatan Ibrahimovic off the mark for AC Milan

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
*Milan:* Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked the first start of his return to AC Milan by scoring in a 2-0 league win over Cagliari on Saturday. The 38-year-old Swede had come on as a substitute in AC Milan's goalless draw against Sampdoria last weekend, days after his return to Italy. Ibrahimovic met a cross Theo Hernandez after 64...
 Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte reveals he tried to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Chelsea and backs the striker's 'personality' to lift AC Milan.

Recent related news from verified sources

AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria: Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on as substitute for Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on as a substitute in his first game since returning to AC Milan as his side are held to a goalless draw by Sampdoria.
BBC Sport

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanted to 'celebrate like a God' after Milan comeback

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanted to 'celebrate like a God' after Milan comebackZlatan Ibrahimovic said he wanted to score a goal and "celebrate like a God" after playing a Serie A match for Milan for the first time in 2,794 days....
WorldNews

