Rugby league: North Queensland Cowboys' Te Maire Martin retires after brain bleed

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Rugby league: North Queensland Cowboys' Te Maire Martin retires after brain bleedNorth Queensland Cowboys and Kiwis playmaker Te Maire Martin has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league.Martin has been sidelined since suffering a bleed on the brain in April last year.While the 24-year-old has...
Cowboys star forced to retire from NRL immediately

North Queensland utility Te Maire Martin has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league, unable to be cleared by doctors for a bleed on the brain.
The Age


