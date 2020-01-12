Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki beaten in the ASB Classic doubles final

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki beaten in the ASB Classic doubles finalThe stars have failed to align for Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki in the ASB Classic doubles, with the glamour couple falling at the final hurdle on Sunday night.Williams and Wozniacki were beaten 6-4 6-4 by the American...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand

Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand 00:32

 Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic. Williams said she would donate all her prize money to Australian bushfire relief funds. While she had one victory she lost the double...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020 [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020

Serena Williams will treat herself this year The tennis star admits she finds it hard to treat herself and would describe herself as the "most boring spender ever" so she is planning to get herself..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Serena Williams will treat herself this year [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself this year

Serena Williams has vowed that she will treat herself to some new jewellery this year.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Williams, Wozniacki struggle but advance to Auckland quarters

Top seed Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki ensured the Auckland Classic retained their two main draw cards as they battled to second round victories on...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyWorldNewsMid-DaySeattle TimesFOX SportsNew Zealand Herald

Tennis: Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki progress to doubles final at ASB Classic

Tennis: Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki progress to doubles final at ASB ClassicSerena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have ensured a full house on Sunday at the ASB Classic, by progressing to the doubles final with a thrilling semifinal win...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.