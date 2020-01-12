Global  

Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: I'll reflect on my position at the club - Eddie Howe

BBC Sport Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits his side are in a "difficult moment" as they remain second from bottom of the Premier League after a 3-0 defeat at home to Watford.
