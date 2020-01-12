Global  

Cricket: Marcus Stoinis smashes record Big Bash ton

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Cricket: Marcus Stoinis smashes record Big Bash tonThe Melbourne Stars have thrashed the Sydney Sixers in a comprehensive run victory at the MCG but the story is all Marcus Stoinis.Stoinis hit his first BBL century, reaching the mark of just 60 balls but kept going.He was at his...
Stoinis did not offend me: Kane Richardson reacts on homophobic slur incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Sunday reacted to the incident involving him and Marcus Stoinis in the ongoing...
Sify Also reported by •The AgeNews24New Zealand HeraldSydney Morning Herald

Big Bash League: Marcus Stoinis fined for abusing Kane Richardson

*Melbourne:* Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Sunday slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

RautAnanta

Ananta Raut RT @cricbuzz: Marcus Stoinis smashes a 79-ball 147 - the highest ever individual BBL score - as Melbourne Stars have racked up 219/1 in the… 2 hours ago

cricket_fundas

OyeCricket.com Marcus Stoinis smashes new highest individual score in BBL history https://t.co/pCMGDM2rH1 https://t.co/DLnYwh8L4L 2 hours ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI Marcus Stoinis Smashes All-Time BBL Record To Become Highest Individual Scorer Melbourne Stars opening batsman Marc… https://t.co/ehGBMJGfew 3 hours ago

Metro_Sport

Metro Sport 🔥😲 Australia’s Marcus Stoinis smashes Big Bash League record in Melbourne Stars victory https://t.co/4VHdYWhRqB 6 hours ago

