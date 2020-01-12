

Recent related news from verified sources Motorbike racer Paulo Gonçalves dies during Dakar Rally WADI AL-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Gonçalves died on the Dakar Rally after crashing in the Saudi Arabia desert on Sunday....

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Sport24.co.za | Portugal's Paulo Goncalves dies during Dakar 7th stage - organisers Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday's Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers have announced.

News24 10 hours ago



