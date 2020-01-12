Man City star Sergio Aguero equals stunning Premier League goal record set by Arsenal icon Thierry Henry
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Is there a better striker in Premier League history than Sergio Aguero? Since joining Manchester City in 2011, he has gone about his business of scoring goals very effectively. Aguero has been at the centre of Man City’s success, most notably scoring THAT dramatic stoppage-time winner against QPR to give the club their first Premier […]
