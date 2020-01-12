Global  

Rohit returns, Sanju axed from T20Is for NZ tour

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday returned to India's 16-member T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson. The five-man selection panel also brought back pacer Mohammed Shami was rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.
