Paul DePodesta finally gets his man, in Kevin Stefanski Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dave Shreeve RT @SethWickersham: In 2016, Paul DePodesta wrote Jimmy Haslam a Hail Mary email arguing against Hue Jackson and in favor of Sean McDermott… 8 seconds ago THE-IMMORTAL-ONE RT @ProFootballTalk: Paul DePodesta finally gets the guy he wanted last year, in Kevin Stefanski; if it doesn't work, the next hard reset i… 5 minutes ago