Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mexican wrestling star 'La Parka' dies after stunt tragically goes wrong

Daily Star Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Mexican wrestling star 'La Parka' dies after stunt tragically goes wrongMexican wrestler 'La Parka' has tragically died after a wrestling stunt went wrong late last year
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reesor3

Charlie Reesor RT @dailystar: Wrestler dies three months after stunt in ring goes wrong https://t.co/XyeudgroSK https://t.co/vXjSBfqdRz 46 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star Wrestler dies three months after stunt in ring goes wrong https://t.co/XyeudgroSK https://t.co/vXjSBfqdRz 48 minutes ago

Lucerock_

L. Lucero Herdez🤙😏🐕🐕🍑❤️🍑 One of the best and greatest icons of Mexican wrestling dies, a star as recognized in Mexico as the tortilla, goodb… https://t.co/rLb8SjsyAj 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.