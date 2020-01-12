Global  

Hellas Verona-Genoa kick-off delayed for lines to be repainted

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Kick-off for the Serie A clash between Hellas Verona and Genoa was delayed by 15 minutes because the lines to mark the penalty areas were not straight. The teams were made to wait to get the game under way at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday while the lines were re-painted by groundstaff. Originally scheduled to start at 18:00 local […]

The post Hellas Verona-Genoa kick-off delayed for lines to be repainted appeared first on Soccer News.
