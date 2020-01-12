Hellas Verona-Genoa kick-off delayed for lines to be repainted Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Kick-off for the Serie A clash between Hellas Verona and Genoa was delayed by 15 minutes because the lines to mark the penalty areas were not straight. The teams were made to wait to get the game under way at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday while the lines were re-painted by groundstaff. Originally scheduled to start at 18:00 local […]



The post Hellas Verona-Genoa kick-off delayed for lines to be repainted appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Hellas Verona v Genoa game in Serie A delayed to 'redraw lines' Hellas Verona's 2-1 Serie A win against visiting Genoa was delayed by 15 minutes because the pitch lines were not straight.

BBC Sport 6 days ago





Tweets about this