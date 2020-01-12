Dwain B Oilers F Kassian to have hearing Monday https://t.co/rt3zmaosde RT NHL justice mirrors legal system in the US. $8M… https://t.co/Bs7tXPwyrG 26 seconds ago

Mehedi Hasan Oilers' Zack Kassian to have Monday hearing after altercation with Tkachuk https://t.co/snXabVDmMK https://t.co/PagXlgFqsX 4 minutes ago

NHL Sabres News RT @hockeynight: Oilers' Zack Kassian to have Monday hearing after altercation with Tkachuk More: https://t.co/3Xb5r4SInc https://t.co/VYc… 8 minutes ago

Hockey Night in Canada Oilers' Zack Kassian to have Monday hearing after altercation with Tkachuk More: https://t.co/3Xb5r4SInc https://t.co/VYcJUsit5E 9 minutes ago

JayIsPainting RT @SteveRickettsSP: league stepping up to protect endangered turtles https://t.co/vEC9yC6OC7 10 minutes ago

zach laing Edmonton #Oilers Zack Kassian to have hearing for incident with Calgary #Flames Matthew Tkachuk #yyc #yeg https://t.co/VhosztZ3an 10 minutes ago