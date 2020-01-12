Global  

Oilers' Zack Kassian to have Monday hearing after altercation with Tkachuk

CBC.ca Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian will have a hearing Monday with the NHL's department of player safety following his altercation with Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk during Saturday night's game.
