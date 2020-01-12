Chiefs' Jones inactive for playoff game; Texans' Fuller OK



Recent related videos from verified sources Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend The Chiefs are watching the weather along with the rest of the Kansas City area as a winter storm moves through, formulating a game plan ahead of the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Arrowhead.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:27Published 2 days ago CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks Katie Johnston talks with CBS Baltimore Sports Anchor Rick RItter to get his predictions on this week's NFL Playoff games. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:51Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources It's the playoffs! KC offices show off their Chiefs pride The Kansas City Chiefs don't kick off their Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans until 3:05 p.m. Sunday. But that didn't stop offices...

bizjournals 2 days ago



Nick Wright: This is the most well-balanced, the most dangerous Chiefs team of my lifetime Nick Wright previews the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game and explains why the Chiefs are the most complete Chiefs team he has...

FOX Sports 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this