Chiefs' Jones inactive for playoff game; Texans' Fuller OK

FOX Sports Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Chiefs' Jones inactive for playoff game; Texans' Fuller OKThe Kansas City Chiefs are without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones for their divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans
Credit: 41 Action News
News video: Preparing for the playoff game

Preparing for the playoff game 01:51

 Arrowhead staff is already prepping to keep the lots clean so fans can make it to Sunday's playoff game.

Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend [Video]Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend

The Chiefs are watching the weather along with the rest of the Kansas City area as a winter storm moves through, formulating a game plan ahead of the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Arrowhead..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:27

CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks

Katie Johnston talks with CBS Baltimore Sports Anchor Rick RItter to get his predictions on this week's NFL Playoff games. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 05:51


It's the playoffs! KC offices show off their Chiefs pride

The Kansas City Chiefs don't kick off their Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans until 3:05 p.m. Sunday. But that didn't stop offices...
bizjournals

Nick Wright: This is the most well-balanced, the most dangerous Chiefs team of my lifetime

Nick Wright: This is the most well-balanced, the most dangerous Chiefs team of my lifetimeNick Wright previews the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game and explains why the Chiefs are the most complete Chiefs team he has...
FOX Sports

