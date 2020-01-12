Global  

Super Bowl Stories: Road to Miami — Tony Gonzalez’s favorite Super Bowl moment

FOX Sports Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Super Bowl Stories: Road to Miami — Tony Gonzalez’s favorite Super Bowl momentNot every Super Bowl Story takes place on the field. In this edition, Tony Gonzalez reflects on the iconic Super Bowl XLI halftime performance by the one, the only, the legendary Prince.
News video: Will Overseas Tension Add To Super Bowl Security Pressures?

Will Overseas Tension Add To Super Bowl Security Pressures? 03:07

 CBS4's Hank Tester explains whats being done ahead of the big game.

Super Bowl Stories: Road to Miami — Reggie Bush’s favorite Super Bowl moment

Super Bowl Stories: Road to Miami — Reggie Bush’s favorite Super Bowl momentReggie Bush talks about bringing the Lombardi Trophy to New Orleans for the first time in Saints history: "We knew what it meant not only to us, but to the city...
FOX Sports

Miami Not Only Home To Super Bowl, But Also One-Of-A-Kind Python Bowl

Move over football! Miami is not only host to the Super Bowl, but also the Python Bowl!
cbs4.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

