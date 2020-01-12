Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arizona vs. Oregon State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 12 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Arizona and Oregon State. Here are the results:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
News video: Web Extra: Scott Rueck on Arizona road trip (1/7/20)

Web Extra: Scott Rueck on Arizona road trip (1/7/20)

 For the freshmen of Oregon State's women's basketball team, the first road trip of Pac-12 play will be a brand new and pivotal experience.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oregon State Beavers after losing to Arizona State (1/9/20) [Video]Oregon State Beavers after losing to Arizona State (1/9/20)

Oregon State falls to 1-2 in conference play and will face Arizona on Sunday.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Web Extra: Taylor Chavez on returning home for Arizona trip (1/8/20) [Video]Web Extra: Taylor Chavez on returning home for Arizona trip (1/8/20)

Oregon will take on Arizona State in Tempe at 5:00 pm on Friday before finishing out the road stand with Arizona on Sunday at 11:00 am.

Credit: KEZIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

BYU vs. Saint Mary's odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven computer model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between BYU vs. St. Mary's.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

schoolmoneyorg

School Money Arizona vs. Oregon State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 12 predictions from proven model - CBS Spo… https://t.co/CUbP615EWi 22 minutes ago

EBettingSystems

BettingsSystems Arizona vs Oregon State Spread, Line, Odds, Over/Under & Betting Insights for NCAA Basketball Game - The Duel https://t.co/DCtlAOOTvB 1 hour ago

VarCitynetwork

VarCity Arizona vs. Oregon State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 12 predictions from proven model – Sports… https://t.co/vOrPMH2f5p 2 hours ago

TheSpread

TheSpread.com The 24th-ranked #Arizona Wildcats have lost three of their last four games heading into tonight's contest at the… https://t.co/FR61QbOt9I 4 hours ago

free_winning

Winning Free Picks Arizona at Oregon State 1/12/20 - College Basketball Betting Picks & Odds » Winning Free Picks… https://t.co/NPc1fAHxyk 5 hours ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Arizona vs. Oregon State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, odds, radio info https://t.co/Pm8IHM9hSD 9 hours ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Arizona vs. Oregon State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, odds, radio info https://t.co/AoU88I9IqR https://t.co/nv5lR8YZuB 9 hours ago

AZDesertSwarm

AZ Desert Swarm Arizona finishes up its first Pac-12 road trip with a Sunday night tilt at Oregon State. Here’s how to tune in, al… https://t.co/ox3JrlXgeZ 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.