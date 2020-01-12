Global  

Aguero targets Champions League glory after breaking Premier League records

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Sergio Aguero wants to complete his trophy collection at Manchester City with the Champions League after Sunday’s 6-1 win at Aston Villa saw him break a pair of notable Premier League records. Aguero opened his account for the afternoon at Villa Park with a blistering 20-yard strike that put Pep Guardiola’s side 3-0 up inside […]

The post Aguero targets Champions League glory after breaking Premier League records appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City 01:21

 Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

