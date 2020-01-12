Aguero targets Champions League glory after breaking Premier League records

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sergio Aguero wants to complete his trophy collection at Manchester City with the Champions League after Sunday’s 6-1 win at Aston Villa saw him break a pair of notable Premier League records. Aguero opened his account for the afternoon at Villa Park with a blistering 20-yard strike that put Pep Guardiola’s side 3-0 up inside […]



