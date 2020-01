Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Thibaut Courtois was the hero for Real Madrid as they won the Spanish Super Cup final with a 4-1 penalty shootout victory over rivals Atletico Madrid. Courtois kept out Thomas Partey’s spot-kick out after making a number of vital saves following Federico Valverde’s red card in extra-time, as it ended 0-0 after 120 minutes. The […] 👓 View full article