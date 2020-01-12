Global  

Oli McBurnie makes rude gesture to Cardiff fans after porn star Twitter exchange

Daily Star Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Oli McBurnie makes rude gesture to Cardiff fans after porn star Twitter exchangeOli McBurnie has enjoyed a busy weekend after scoring for Sheffield United, tweeting a porn star and being snapped appearing to make obscene gestures during Cardiff vs Swansea
Television X porn star Elle Brooke makes promise to Sheffield United hero Oli McBurnie

Television X porn star Elle Brooke makes promise to Sheffield United hero Oli McBurnieSheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has enjoyed another Twitter encounter with porn star Elle Brooke after netting the winner against West Ham
Daily Star

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie responds to porn star who promised he will ‘enjoy’ his weekend

It looks as though Oli McBurnie’s weekend will be one of his best in a long, long time. Not only did he fire Sheffield United to victory over West Ham on...
talkSPORT


finalwhi

The Final Whistle Oli McBurnie has enjoyed a busy weekend after scoring for Sheffield United, tweeting a porn star and being snapped… https://t.co/PT5XUeltLR 34 minutes ago

news_sufc

SuFCNews2019 Oli McBurnie makes rude gesture to Cardiff fans after porn star Twitter exchange https://t.co/wMIOwYcCli https://t.co/D5In0R8TXZ 1 hour ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport A busy weekend for Oli McBurnie... #TwitterBlades https://t.co/FfpHl6OLHs https://t.co/wKIyzlqKmF 1 hour ago

