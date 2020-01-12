You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Juventus takes control of Serie A with win at Roma ROME (AP) — A 2-1 win at Roma on Sunday placed Juventus in prime position for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title. Goals from Merih Demiral and...

Seattle Times 24 minutes ago



Sport24.co.za | Ronaldo hat-trick puts Juventus top as Ibrahimovic returns in Milan stalemate Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat-trick to lift Juventus top of Serie A with a win over Cagliari.

News24 6 days ago





Tweets about this