Watch Seahawks vs. Packers in the Divisional Round live on FOX

The Seattle Seahawks are set to play the Green Bay Packers this Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round on FOX. Hear if Colin Cowherd thinks Russell Wilson has...

Russell Wilson praises DK Metcalfe after Seahawks set up NFL showdown vs Packers Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a Wild Card win at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They will now travel to play the Green Bay Packers in the...

Daily Star 1 week ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

