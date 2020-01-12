Merih Demiral transfer latest: Leicester prepare fresh bid for Arsenal target, Man City interest

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Juventus defender Merih Demiral has been linked with a January transfer to the Premier League, with Arsenal one of several clubs interested, along with Leicester, Everton and Manchester City Juventus defender Merih Demiral has been linked with a January transfer to the Premier League, with Arsenal one of several clubs interested, along with Leicester, Everton and Manchester City 👓 View full article

