Merih Demiral transfer latest: Leicester prepare fresh bid for Arsenal target, Man City interest

Football.london Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Merih Demiral transfer latest: Leicester prepare fresh bid for Arsenal target, Man City interestJuventus defender Merih Demiral has been linked with a January transfer to the Premier League, with Arsenal one of several clubs interested, along with Leicester, Everton and Manchester City
Recent related news from verified sources

'Talented player' - Brendan Rodgers asked about Leicester City interest in Merih Demiral

Leicester City news | The Foxes have been linked with the Juventus defender and now the manager has responded to questions about the Turkish international
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Daily Star

Leicester City have been dealt this reported transfer blow

Leicester City have been dealt this reported transfer blowLeicester City transfer news | The Foxes are keen on signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral, and that need may have increased after injuries to both Wes Morgan...
Leicester Mercury


