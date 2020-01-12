Global  

Israel Folau breaks down about Australia's bush fires months after claiming the fires were 'God's punishment' for gay marriage

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Israel Folau breaks down about Australia's bush fires months after claiming the fires were 'God's punishment' for gay marriageMonths after Israel Folau disturbingly linked the Australian bush fire crisis to God's punishment for legalising gay marriage, the former Wallabies star has had a change of heart.Folau broke down in tears at the Church of Jesus...
News video: Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations

Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations 00:48

 Courtesy: Royal Navy A Royal Navy helicopter pilot has helped evacuate people trapped by the bush fires in Australia. Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, 35, from Great Yarmouth, is currently flying troop-carrying MRH90 helicopters with the Australian navy’s 808 Squadron, which specialises in...

