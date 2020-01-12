Hungry Titans emerge as surprise package of NFL playoffs

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Tennessee Titans have emerged as the surprise team of the National Football League (NFL) playoffs, running over opponents and surpassing expectations.The upstart Titans have posted victories over Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and top seed Baltimore Ravens to qualify for the AFC championship game."The Titans right now are just a dangerous, focused and hungry team,” guard Rodger Saffold told the Tennessean newspaper following a 28-12 rout of the Ravens on Saturday. “That 👓 View full article

