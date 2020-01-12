Global  

Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs

FOX Sports Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffsThe Kansas City Chiefs overcome a 24-0 hole early in the second quarter to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday and return to the AFC championship game
News video: Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname 01:33

 Tyrann Mathieu was the biggest free agent signing of the Chiefs' offseason rebuild on defense. He also sat down with 41 Action News Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis for an exclusive interview ahead of the AFC Divisional Round versus the Houston Texans.

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien [Video]Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City? [Video]Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City?

Deshaun Watson and the Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchups. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:54Published


Chiefs rally from huge deficit to beat Texans, advance to face Titans in AFC championship

After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston Texans early in the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs embarked on the...
CBC.ca

Chiefs prepped for Texans in pseudo-rematch of Week 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Texans to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the divisional round of the playoffs, a rematch in...
Seattle Times

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News Patrick Mahomes stalked up and down the sideline like a field marshal rallying his troops, the brilliant young quar… https://t.co/ngWJQkQLnj 8 minutes ago

barajas_ab

Adrian Barajas RT @bakersfieldnow: The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by at least 20 points after trailing in… 12 minutes ago

JKamka

Justin Kamka Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans https://t.co/w3l3GJsWZy 13 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilOfAfrica Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs: 2020-01-12T23:45:30Z KANSAS CITY,… https://t.co/NhSFScv23x 14 minutes ago

LanceGrey

Lance A. Grey You want a Game to TALK ABOUT! HERE IT IS. GO CHIEFS! Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans https://t.co/qYSZOADuCa 24 minutes ago

amezzicoscie

amezzicoscie RT @Sportsnet: The @Chiefs are one game away from reaching their first Super Bowl in 50 years. And it took their biggest comeback in franc… 28 minutes ago

Dedsports

Dudley E. Dawson RT @AustinKellerman: IT’S ON! Huge day for #GoPackGo and #ChiefsKingdom! 🏈 Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game https:… 37 minutes ago

AustinKellerman

Austin Kellerman IT’S ON! Huge day for #GoPackGo and #ChiefsKingdom! 🏈 Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game… https://t.co/LHXlpZNJ0U 39 minutes ago

