Kansas City Chiefs come from 24-0 down to beat Houston Texans

BBC Sport Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs stage a thrilling comeback from 24-0 down to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 and advance to the AFC Championship game.
News video: Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien 01:10

 Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien in college.

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk [Video]Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, had a brilliant response to some trash talk. In the last 11 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon talked some smack..

Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game [Video]Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Crews were out in full force working Friday and Saturday to prepare the stadium for the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Playoff Chiefs aren't same as Week 6 Chiefs who lost to Texans

Playoff Chiefs aren't same as Week 6 Chiefs who lost to TexansThe AFC divisional round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans is a rematch of a Week 6 game in name only.
Pass rush could be pivotal in Chiefs' quest to keep Houston's Watson in check

Pass rush could be pivotal in Chiefs' quest to keep Houston's Watson in checkThe Kansas City Chiefs will go after Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who got the better of the Chiefs in Week 6.
brentpgorter

Brent Gorter RT @WhistleSports: This Chiefs fan knew he was the jinx at the game, so he left in the first quarter so they could come back. 😂 ✅ COMEBAC… 1 minute ago

OficialValmar

Valmar Ferreira RT @CarpeDonktum: This concludes my live coverage of the Chiefs v Texans As a Chiefs fan living in Kansas City, I should have known that K… 3 minutes ago

ItSpursSZN

Nick RT @UrinatingTree: I will give the Kansas City Chiefs some serious props for the comeback, though. The Texans offered out the olive branch… 6 minutes ago

mmrattan

Madan Rattan @USATODAY What a historic come from behind win for Kansas City Chiefs. Enjoyed it this afternoon with friends. Look… https://t.co/OrWVBZnKMd 8 minutes ago

TheSimWorld

SimWorld Come forth Simmers! SimWorld: Live is back from break as we continue with Fallout: New Vegas and root on the Kansa… https://t.co/NAeeAaQH8l 42 minutes ago

