Sarri urges Juventus to be more ruthless

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Maurizio Sarri urged his Juventus side to be more ruthless after they won 2-1 at Roma to go top of the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were two up inside 10 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, with Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo on target. But Roma got a goal back through Diego Perotti’s […]

The post Sarri urges Juventus to be more ruthless appeared first on Soccer News.
