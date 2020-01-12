Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Maurizio Sarri urged his Juventus side to be more ruthless after they won 2-1 at Roma to go top of the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were two up inside 10 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, with Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo on target. But Roma got a goal back through Diego Perotti’s […]



The post Sarri urges Juventus to be more ruthless appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

