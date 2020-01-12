Federico Valverde was named the MVP of the Supercopa de Espana final despite a cynical extra-time red card that prompted the Real Madrid midfielder to apologise to Alvaro Morata. Ten-man Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties after a goalless draw in Saudi Arabia. But former Madrid star Morata might have proven the hero […] The post Valverde apologises to Morata after earning Supercopa MVP award following cynical red card appeared first on Soccer News.



