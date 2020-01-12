Global  

Valverde apologises to Morata after earning Supercopa MVP award following cynical red card

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Federico Valverde was named the MVP of the Supercopa de Espana final despite a cynical extra-time red card that prompted the Real Madrid midfielder to apologise to Alvaro Morata. Ten-man Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties after a goalless draw in Saudi Arabia. But former Madrid star Morata might have proven the hero […]

The post Valverde apologises to Morata after earning Supercopa MVP award following cynical red card appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid fans insist Federico Valverde 'won the Super Cup' after cynical red card

Real Madrid fans insist Federico Valverde 'won the Super Cup' after cynical red cardFederico Valverde was shown a straight red in the closing stages of the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid
Daily Star

Proud Simeone rues ´game-winning´ Valverde red card in Supercopa loss

Diego Simeone was proud of Atletico Madrid’s performance in defeat to city rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final as he suggested Federico...
SoccerNews.com

