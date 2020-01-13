Global  

Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The hall announced his selection Sunday night as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed […]
