Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman moved to tears during Jimmy's surprise Hall of Fame announcement

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman moved to tears during Jimmy's surprise Hall of Fame announcementDuring halftime of the Packers vs. Seahawks NFC Divisional Playoff game, legendary former head coach Jimmy Johnson was surprised with news he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Johnson and his former quarterback, Troy Aikman, watching from the announcing booth in Green Bay, both got choked up at the surprise.
