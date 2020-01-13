Global  

DeRozan scores 25, Spurs rally from 18 down, beat Raptors

Monday, 13 January 2020
DeRozan scores 25, Spurs rally from 18 down, beat RaptorsDeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15 and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 105-104
Recent related news from verified sources

DeRozan scores 25, Spurs rally from 18 down, beat Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15 and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 105-104...
Seattle Times

DeRozan exacts revenge on old team as Spurs edge Raptors

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half to lift the San Antonio Surs to a 105-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors, his team for nine seasons...
CBC.ca

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert DeRozan Scores 25, Spurs Rally From 18 Down, Beat Raptors https://t.co/Wj8Fdwhq9b Via @USATODAY 11 minutes ago

mbsportsonline

Manila Bulletin Sports #NBA: DeMar DeRozan scores 2 as Spurs rally from 18 down to beat Raptors https://t.co/FeuEjgjutP 32 minutes ago

xsnmae

tintin RT @abscbnsports: 💥 25 pts, 8 rebs, 4 asts Derozan willed the Spurs' comeback vs his former team » https://t.co/d75EQUYns4 https://t.co/K4… 41 minutes ago

Sanchez5Juan

Juan Sanchez RT @KSATRJ: #Spurs rally from 18 down to get big win in Toronto...DeMar DeRozan scores 25 pts with 8 rebs and 4 asts against old team. DeMa… 55 minutes ago

Sanchez5Juan

Juan Sanchez RT @ksatnews: SPURS TAKE DOWN TORONTO: DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and the Spurs rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Raptors. S… 58 minutes ago

abscbnsports

ABS-CBN Sports 💥 25 pts, 8 rebs, 4 asts Derozan willed the Spurs' comeback vs his former team » https://t.co/d75EQUYns4 https://t.co/K4zxZvEa2k 1 hour ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog DeRozan scores 25, Spurs rally from 18 down, beat Raptors https://t.co/0tjU1nxaxp 1 hour ago

msnph

MSN Philippines DeRozan scores 25, Spurs rally from 18 down, beat Raptors https://t.co/isTrFrfnxs https://t.co/0xuX1VwNMH 2 hours ago

